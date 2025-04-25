Previous
Next
Cleveland stadium by cnyjim
71 / 365

Cleveland stadium

As seen from I80 at 75 mph.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact