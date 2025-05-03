Sign up
77 / 365
Give Away
Thanks Donna Rahman for creating a great clothing and household goods giveaway at First Baptist of New Hartford. If raised over $1000 for Sudan relief in addition to many helped by the items they took.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Jim Harriff
@cnyjim
