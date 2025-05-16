Previous
Next
Another fun visit by cnyjim
81 / 365

Another fun visit

Chest pains Thursday night lead to a 9 hour stay at the ED to see if something new is going on. Nothing new was found.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Jim Harriff

@cnyjim
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact