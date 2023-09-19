Previous
by cobaltbluepen578
256 / 365

I polled my friends to see who liked sweet vs savory toast, and most of them chose the classic avocado toast! Both are delicious, but I really enjoyed the mango peanut butter with a bit of honey and chia seeds
