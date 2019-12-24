Previous
Next
Our beach for the week ! by cocobella
Photo 2896

Our beach for the week !

We’ve take two flights from Basel via Paris to Saint Denis-La Réunion, a French island in the Indian Ocean. So here we are : 32 degrés Celsius, and the water is at 28 degres ...
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2019 : just start my 8th year. I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never reach the level...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise