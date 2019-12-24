Sign up
Photo 2896
Our beach for the week !
We’ve take two flights from Basel via Paris to Saint Denis-La Réunion, a French island in the Indian Ocean. So here we are : 32 degrés Celsius, and the water is at 28 degres ...
24th December 2019
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2019 : just start my 8th year. I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never reach the level...
Tags
beach
,
island
,
saintgilles
,
salines
,
lareunion
