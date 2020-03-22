Previous
Morning race. by cocobella
Morning race.

Taken 10 days ago before the quarantine in Saint Malo, France.

3 good things :
1- bad weather today : it was cold with rain so no problem to stay at home... even the dog !
2- we have watched films, play scrabbles and we’ve managed to make sport : yoga class and squats training on internet. I’ve also installed a stepper in the living room to do some “walk” while watching TV.
I’m getting organized !
3- I had an aperitif with 3 friends via Whatsapp : one in Lausanne, one in the same town than me and the other in Barcelona, it was funny to have news, chat and laugh, and it was the occasion to drink a glass of wine !
