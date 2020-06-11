Previous
Long exposure lake with a fork. by cocobella
Long exposure lake with a fork.

If you want to know more about the giant fork of Vevey :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fork_of_Vevey
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
marlboromaam ace
Very cool and in the book of records for the largest fork!
June 11th, 2020  
