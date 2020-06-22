Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3077
Le piaf.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8013
photos
215
followers
185
following
843% complete
View this month »
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Latest from all albums
1018
83
1574
1575
1435
3077
1019
824
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
15th June 2020 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
lake
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
vevey
,
leman
,
lacleman
,
lemanlake
marlboromaam
ace
He's still looking at you out of the corner of his eye! =)
June 22nd, 2020
Kathy
ace
I like how you captured the coloring of the breast and its profile.
June 22nd, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
unluckily for him I had nothing to give to eat .... he was waiting... ;)
June 22nd, 2020
Corinne
ace
@randystreat
he was super cute and stay....
June 22nd, 2020
KWind
ace
Such a sweet shot!
June 22nd, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
so cute!
June 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close