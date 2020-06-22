Previous
Next
Le piaf. by cocobella
Photo 3077

Le piaf.

22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
843% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
He's still looking at you out of the corner of his eye! =)
June 22nd, 2020  
Kathy ace
I like how you captured the coloring of the breast and its profile.
June 22nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam unluckily for him I had nothing to give to eat .... he was waiting... ;)
June 22nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
@randystreat he was super cute and stay....
June 22nd, 2020  
KWind ace
Such a sweet shot!
June 22nd, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
so cute!
June 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise