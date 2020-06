Swan lake.

I read on 365 somebody ( sorry I don’t remember the name) asking people if they shoot square framing or landscape ....as I’m also active on Instagram I’ve to crop my landscape shots in square ones but I wouldn’t say which one is the best : the square one with only the swan or the landscape that include the other side of the lake and far the French mountains ... so I would say it depends... but I will continue to shoot rectangle to eventually crop it square ...