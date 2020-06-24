Sign up
Photo 3079
Oriental cabinet.
Taken at the Grand hotel du lac in Vevey, Switzerland.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
4
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8022
photos
215
followers
185
following
843% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
15th June 2020 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
vevey
,
grandhoteldulac
marlboromaam
ace
WOW! They need to hire you to take photos for their travel brochures! Amazing details and a beautiful shot!
June 24th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Very ornate and busy patterns! But not so relaxing. :)
June 24th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
I should ask them 😂
June 24th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@gardenfolk
yes ! I’ve prefered sitting outside with the lake view , more relaxing !
June 24th, 2020
