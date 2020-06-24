Previous
Next
Oriental cabinet. by cocobella
Photo 3079

Oriental cabinet.

Taken at the Grand hotel du lac in Vevey, Switzerland.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
843% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
WOW! They need to hire you to take photos for their travel brochures! Amazing details and a beautiful shot!
June 24th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Very ornate and busy patterns! But not so relaxing. :)
June 24th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam I should ask them 😂
June 24th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@gardenfolk yes ! I’ve prefered sitting outside with the lake view , more relaxing !
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise