wild carrot and hemlock

This plant is called in French “wild carrot “ (daucus carota) but really looks like hemlock, the only difference is the hairy stalk.
Corinne

Harbie ace
Very cool! Fav. Love your composition!
June 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Looks like our Queen Anne's Lace. May I pin it?
June 28th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam of course Maggie !
June 28th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam I just checked : it’s called Queen Anne’s Lace in English and carotte sauvage (« wild carrot ») in French ! Thanks for the translation Maggie !
June 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thank you - pinned!
June 28th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@harbie @marlboromaam thanks for the favs lovely ladies !
June 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella I don't know. It does look a little different from what we have here, but it's very similar.
June 28th, 2020  
