Photo 3083
wild carrot and hemlock
This plant is called in French “wild carrot “ (daucus carota) but really looks like hemlock, the only difference is the hairy stalk.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
21st June 2020 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
bug
carrot
switzerland
hemlock
basel
Harbie
ace
Very cool! Fav. Love your composition!
June 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Looks like our Queen Anne's Lace. May I pin it?
June 28th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
of course Maggie !
June 28th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
I just checked : it’s called Queen Anne’s Lace in English and carotte sauvage (« wild carrot ») in French ! Thanks for the translation Maggie !
June 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thank you - pinned!
June 28th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@harbie
@marlboromaam
thanks for the favs lovely ladies !
June 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
I don't know. It does look a little different from what we have here, but it's very similar.
June 28th, 2020
