The last two days :
I drove 8hours from Basel, Switzerland to Cap d’Agde, south of France, with Alix , her boyfriend and our dog Réglisse.
I filled the fridge the fridge with fresh products from the market.
I’ve been to the beach for the first bath in the sea.
I’ve been to see my parents, another bath in their pool it’s hot here !
I’ve invited my brother family for a bbq.
I can say that holidays have started !
Meanwhile my dog is sleeping ....everywhere at anytime ... she is on holidays mood too !
1st July 2020

