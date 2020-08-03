Previous
Sunset diner at the beach. by cocobella
Photo 3119

Sunset diner at the beach.

3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Corinne

@cocobella
marlboromaam ace
I like the "no crowd" scene! Lovely shot!
August 3rd, 2020  
Kathy ace
Do people really fill up all these lounges?
August 3rd, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam people were taking shower after a day at the beach ... then came back to the restaurant ... we had an hour without too many people !
August 3rd, 2020  
Corinne ace
@randystreat from 10am to 8pm : yes Kathy ! ;) we have a heat wave in south of France : almost 35 degrés Celsius ... so everybody is going to the beach to find fresh air and a bath in the sea !
August 3rd, 2020  
