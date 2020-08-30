Previous
Tools to strike the pose. by cocobella
I’ve been to the Swiss museum of camera in Vevey.
Very interesting visit : a lot to learn I’ve to admit that some explanations were a bit too complicated for me... I’ll have to visit a second time because the 5 floors were over filled with differents cameras from the beginning of photography to nowadays...
But the history of the first cameras and technics were very interesting.
When you had to strike the pose during a long period of time you had to do special settings to avoid the blur : no photos outside but preferably inside with painted scenery, people most of the time try to be installed comfortably, on a chair for example and to avoid them to move they had this special metal structure In their back.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 !
