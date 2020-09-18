Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3165
Dinosaur.
A walk in Grun80 a big park in Basel, where you can find, ducks , swans, nutrias and... dinausore...!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
3
3
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8430
photos
220
followers
191
following
867% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th September 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dinosaur
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-animals
marlboromaam
ace
Its head is a very long way from its heart. LOL! What a spectacle!
September 18th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Wow so life like Perfect POV for this image!
September 18th, 2020
sarah
ace
Well of course you can -wow great shot !!! Fav
September 18th, 2020
