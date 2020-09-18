Previous
Dinosaur. by cocobella
Dinosaur.

A walk in Grun80 a big park in Basel, where you can find, ducks , swans, nutrias and... dinausore...!
Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam ace
Its head is a very long way from its heart. LOL! What a spectacle!
September 18th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Wow so life like Perfect POV for this image!
September 18th, 2020  
sarah ace
Well of course you can -wow great shot !!! Fav
September 18th, 2020  
