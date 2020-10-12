Sign up
Photo 3189
Dance in colors.
I’ve visited a museum called the Sensorium where you can experiment a lot about science, perfect place for kids to learn with pleasure.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
switzerland
,
sensorium
