Oh Tannenbaum... by cocobella
Photo 3252

Oh Tannenbaum...

In the courtyard of our town Hall.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Corinne

@cocobella
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely shot. Great detail and colors. There's a lot to look at here!
December 14th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful courtyard!
December 14th, 2020  
Corinne C ace
Magnifique ! Une cour très colorée et decorée.
December 14th, 2020  
