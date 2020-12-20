Previous
Next
Gingerbread house. by cocobella
Photo 3258

Gingerbread house.

Sunday activity : building and decorating a gingerbread house, Léa and Alix had fun spending time together and I was happy just to watch them laughing.
I’m also very grateful that they didn’t chose to be architect or decorator ....😂
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
It's so cute!
December 21st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Fun gingerbread house!
December 21st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
hahaha, indeed it is some messy design. But honestly, those are the best!!
December 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I hope it's delicious!
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise