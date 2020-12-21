Sign up
Photo 3259
Shooting star.
The star is on a crane but gave me the feeling to be in the sky.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th December 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
star
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
shootingstar
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is very cool,
December 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! Awesome!
December 21st, 2020
