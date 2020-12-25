Previous
Stuffed capon. by cocobella
Photo 3263

Stuffed capon.

Traditional Christmas meal in France.
Homemade stuffing : oignons, mushrooms, bacon, ground veal, nuts, chestnuts, cranberries.
In the oven during 3 hours.
Corinne

