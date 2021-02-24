Best friends.

Emma and Alix (my daughter on the right) are best friends since they’re 3 and 4 yo they are now 17 and 18 yo.

Emma’s family is French Canadian and we are a mix family of German and Frenchbut we all arrived in Switzerland in 2005.

They have been in the same school but not same grade, but did their extra activities together like horse riding, our families are very closed too, we have been many time on holidays together. Now Alix is studying in London but always wants to see Emma when she’s back.

They have done so many stupid things together, like putting the fire in our kitchen a few years ago ...

I wish they will always have this adorable complicity.