Photo 3341
Half yellow / half red.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9128
photos
221
followers
201
following
915% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
11th March 2021 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
basel
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Good one! Pretty buildings.
March 13th, 2021
