Photo 3473
Boat on approach.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9562
photos
214
followers
199
following
951% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th July 2021 7:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
boat
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot! Would be a great job doing that all day long on the water. =)
July 23rd, 2021
Kathy
ace
blue skies and blue water. Lovely image.
July 23rd, 2021
