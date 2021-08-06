Sign up
Photo 3487
The swan.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
3
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9626
photos
213
followers
195
following
955% complete
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
1st August 2021 6:49pm
Tags
swan
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Hauntingly beautiful and lonesome.
August 10th, 2021
bruni
ace
I would love for him to get a bit closer. I bet he looks elegant gliding in the waveless waters.
August 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful - a lovely sense of mystery
August 10th, 2021
