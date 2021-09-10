Sign up
Photo 3522
Just two of us.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
paddle
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lausanne
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
,
songtitle-77
marlboromaam (Mags)
Beautiful! Tag it for the song title challenge. Just the two of us -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw5OLnN7UvM
tag is songtitle-77
September 9th, 2021
Lin
This is wonderful - an instant fav (and, yes, tag it for the song title)
September 9th, 2021
Corinne
@marlboromaam
I will Maggie !
September 9th, 2021
Corinne
@linnypinny
done, thank you Lin!
September 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@cocobella
Don't forget to add the link to the song in your narrative!
September 9th, 2021
Kathy
Great shot with lots of negative space.
September 10th, 2021
bruni
Nice minimalistic shot.
September 10th, 2021
