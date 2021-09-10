Previous
Next
Just two of us. by cocobella
Photo 3522

Just two of us.

10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
964% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! Tag it for the song title challenge. Just the two of us - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw5OLnN7UvM tag is songtitle-77
September 9th, 2021  
Lin ace
This is wonderful - an instant fav (and, yes, tag it for the song title)
September 9th, 2021  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam I will Maggie !
September 9th, 2021  
Corinne ace
@linnypinny done, thank you Lin!
September 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@cocobella Don't forget to add the link to the song in your narrative!
September 9th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Great shot with lots of negative space.
September 10th, 2021  
bruni ace
Nice minimalistic shot.
September 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise