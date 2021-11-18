Previous
Annecy blue. by cocobella
Photo 3591

Annecy blue.

A friend came yesterday and we’ve driven one hour to Annecy in France to spend the day visiting and shopping.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Corinne

Mags ace
Pretty reflections and view!
November 18th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Joli canal
November 18th, 2021  
