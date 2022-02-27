Previous
Colors of Neal’s Yard. by cocobella
Photo 3692

Colors of Neal’s Yard.

27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Shutterbug ace
Amazing fashion statement. Love the colors.
February 27th, 2022  
Lin ace
Looks like a place I'd love to be!
February 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Une rue tres coloree. J'aime voir le style des jeunes européens si eloigne des jeunes américains !
February 27th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec les Anglais, et plus particulièrement les Londoniens, ont une touche de folie bien à eux je trouve ;) on est loin du casual sport wear américain c’est vrai , mais je trouve les parisiennes plus sobre et plus chic ;)
February 27th, 2022  
