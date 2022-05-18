Previous
The bar. by cocobella
The bar.

A famous bar in Gruyeres : the Hr Giger bar , very “Alien” inspired.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giger_Bar
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Mags ace
This is such a cool series of shot!
May 18th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my very cool bar, but not very busy!
May 18th, 2022  
