Glow worm.

Not an excellent shot but … a funny story : my husband who grew up in Tahiti on an island in the middle of Pacific Ocean, was in our garden at evening and shout to ask me to come and see a “very strange thing : he though we had a sort of magic plant with a fluorescent leaf”… I immediately recognize a glow worm ( we used to have a lot in my garden in south of France when I was young ).

He though it was a legend as he never saw this insect before. My daughter Alix and I have had a good laugh.