Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3811
Tiny boats.
Cutouts for my collages.
If you want to see my work go to the tag “découpartge “ below.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11470
photos
202
followers
198
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
Latest from all albums
2307
2308
3810
1200
1444
1946
2309
3811
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
20th June 2022 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
boat
,
switzerland
,
cutout
,
lausanne
,
découpartge
,
saintsulpice
Suzanne
ace
I had a look at your work and was impressed by the detail and your patience.
June 25th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@ankers70
thank you Suzanne , very kind of you 🤗
June 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close