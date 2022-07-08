Sign up
Photo 3823
The attack.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
4
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11517
photos
202
followers
196
following
1047% complete
Tags
dog
,
france
,
paper
,
chihuahua
,
cutout
,
agde
,
réglisse
,
découpartge
,
capdagde
,
theme-perspectives
Maggiemae
ace
About to snarl, I would think! Your tag has so many challenges in it!
July 8th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
whooooo very good edit corinne
July 8th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@phil_howcroft
just a paper cutout taken in a magazine and I put it beside our dog :)
July 8th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
July 8th, 2022
