Photo 3832
The square tower.
A 60 km around the “bassin de Thau” with my husband and friends , with electric bikes with a heavy heat waves (40 degres Celsius), fun.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
Tags
france
,
occitanie
Mags
ace
Interesting structure!
July 19th, 2022
