Photo 3854
Leaf and mosaics.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11697
photos
198
followers
190
following
1055% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
28th July 2022 2:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaf
,
gold
,
italy
,
mosaics
,
milan
