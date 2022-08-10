Sign up
Photo 3856
Kicking.
My last collage, a small one , for my next exhibition.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11701
photos
198
followers
190
following
1056% complete
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
2353
3855
2354
3856
2355
2356
2357
2358
Views
12
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th August 2022 4:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
paper
,
collage
,
switzerland
,
cutout
,
lausanne
,
paperart
,
découpartge
