Photo 3880
Two by the lake.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11775
photos
194
followers
186
following
1063% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
switzerland
,
neuchatel
Erika
ace
Great composition, minimalism.
September 4th, 2022
