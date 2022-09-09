Previous
Golden. by cocobella
Photo 3886

Golden.

We had a dinner with my husband in Lausanne with a view on the lake and … on that ugly building … but not so ugly with the golden hour … perspective …
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
