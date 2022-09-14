Previous
Next
Jazz concert by the lake at sunset. by cocobella
Photo 3891

Jazz concert by the lake at sunset.

During the Festival de la Harpe in Rolle, Switzerland.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1066% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise