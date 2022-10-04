Previous
Melina. by cocobella
Melina.

My last work “Mélina”, ø 50cm, acrylic, paper on canvas.
If you want to see more of my work go and click on the tag découpartge below.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Corinne

Lynne
This is very cool.
October 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Tres beau ! J'adore regarder les details.
October 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super artwork!
October 5th, 2022  
