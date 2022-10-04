Sign up
Photo 3911
Melina.
My last work “Mélina”, ø 50cm, acrylic, paper on canvas.
If you want to see more of my work go and click on the tag découpartge below.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11935
photos
191
followers
187
following
1071% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
22nd September 2022 5:25pm
Tags
paper
,
art
,
collage
,
cutout
,
paperart
,
découpartge
,
lespetitspapiersdecorinne
Lynne
This is very cool.
October 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Tres beau ! J'adore regarder les details.
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super artwork!
October 5th, 2022
