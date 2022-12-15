Previous
Next
Zimtstern. by cocobella
Photo 3983

Zimtstern.

German Christmas Cookies to please my husband German roots.
Zimt : cinnamon
Stern : star
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Quel travail minutieux ces cookies
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise