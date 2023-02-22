Previous
“Hello, do you love me ?” by cocobella
“Hello, do you love me ?”

One of my work.
I’ve worked a lot lately I’ve got a solo exhibition at the end of May … getting a bit nervous when I think about it but also it’s very exciting…
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 !
Kathy ace
Your collages are so creative. This one's good.
February 22nd, 2023  
