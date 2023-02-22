Sign up
Photo 4052
“Hello, do you love me ?”
One of my work.
I’ve worked a lot lately I’ve got a solo exhibition at the end of May … getting a bit nervous when I think about it but also it’s very exciting…
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
3
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
12555
photos
182
followers
183
following
1110% complete
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4050
2548
4051
2549
4052
2550
4053
2551
Tags
art
,
collage
,
papercut
,
découpartge
,
lespetitspapiersdecorinne
Kathy
ace
Your collages are so creative. This one's good.
February 22nd, 2023
