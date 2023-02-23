Previous
Mother and kid by the lake. by cocobella
Photo 4053

Mother and kid by the lake.

23rd February 2023

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1110% complete

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful sky and colors. Nice curve on the lakeshore and the silhouette of the family is very cool.
February 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous sunset and silhouettes
February 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
A lovely look at the sunset reflected in the lake and the silhouettes of the family walking beside it.
February 22nd, 2023  
