Photo 4062
Me trying to get on the boat for the 5th time.
…and instead of helping me my daughter has preferred taking a photo , like mother like daughter I would have done the same !
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
