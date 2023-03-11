Previous
Ice cream on the beach. by cocobella
Photo 4069

Ice cream on the beach.

We tried coconut and mango and it was honestly not good at all , they had the same taste of bitter almond , weird … we prefered to throw it , sorry lady.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Corinne

@cocobella
