Previous
Next
Avant-Premiere. by cocobella
Photo 4087

Avant-Premiere.

I’ve been invited by a friend to an avant-Premiere of the Swiss/German movie “the golden years” , a very good film followed by an interesting discussion with the main actress and the film director ..
if you have the occasion go and see it !
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise