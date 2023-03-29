Sign up
Photo 4087
Avant-Premiere.
I’ve been invited by a friend to an avant-Premiere of the Swiss/German movie “the golden years” , a very good film followed by an interesting discussion with the main actress and the film director ..
if you have the occasion go and see it !
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th March 2023 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cinema
,
movie
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
