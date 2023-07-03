Previous
Capucine. by cocobella
Capucine.

My latest work.
Better enlarged.
If you want to see more of my work go on the tag découpartge below.
I took me 6 month of work, gold acrylic base, tiny pieces of paper, there are +/- 5000 paper cutouts and 3000 glitters… et voilà !
Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 !
1144% complete

