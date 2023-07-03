Sign up
Photo 4179
Capucine.
My latest work.
Better enlarged.
If you want to see more of my work go on the tag découpartge below.
I took me 6 month of work, gold acrylic base, tiny pieces of paper, there are +/- 5000 paper cutouts and 3000 glitters… et voilà !
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details
Tags
art
,
switzerland
,
saint-sulpice
,
capucine
,
paperart
,
découpartge
,
@lespetitspapiersdecorinne
