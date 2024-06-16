Sign up
Photo 4532
Garden-party nails.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14927
photos
155
followers
163
following
1241% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2024 4:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nail
,
gardenparty
Susan Klassen
ace
Very pretty nails.
June 17th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh lovely. I love them!
June 17th, 2024
