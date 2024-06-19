Sign up
Photo 4535
A nice day for a long walk.
I took the dog for a walk, my tiny chihuahua has walked 6km , has taken a bath in the lake then in a fountain she was smelling bad …
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14934
photos
155
followers
163
following
Tags
walk
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
Kathy
ace
Seems a long walk for a chihuahua. She's in better shape than me.
June 20th, 2024
