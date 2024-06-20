Sign up
Previous
Photo 4536
Looking for the perfect sunglasses.
Alix was looking THE perfect sunglasses, she disliked all she has tried. I thought this pair was perfect but she didn’t … and she hated my photo too ;).
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
sunglasses
,
switzerland
,
alix
,
morges
Corinne C
ace
Elle lui vont tres bien en effet
June 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I guess she has discriminating taste. She kind of has an Audrey Hepburn look.
June 20th, 2024
