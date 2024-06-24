Previous
Yesterday was our 29th anniversary and we celebrated with friends who had the same date of anniversary, it’s the 3d year we are celebrating together, not a romantic appointment but a lot of fun ! This is the view from our friends appartment
Corinne

Mark St Clair ace
So lovely ❤️❤️
June 25th, 2024  
