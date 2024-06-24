Sign up
Photo 4540
Yesterday was our 29th anniversary and we celebrated with friends who had the same date of anniversary, it’s the 3d year we are celebrating together, not a romantic appointment but a lot of fun ! This is the view from our friends appartment
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
switzerland
,
lutry
Mark St Clair
ace
So lovely ❤️❤️
June 25th, 2024
