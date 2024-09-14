Sign up
Photo 4617
The entrance.
Another exhibition in Paris : Surréalisme in Centre Pompidou.
14th September 2024
14th Sep 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
museum
,
art
,
paris
,
exhibition
,
beaubourg
,
centrepompidou
,
surréalisme
Corinne C
ace
Impressionant !
October 30th, 2024
